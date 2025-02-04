Left Menu

Watershed Yatra: Igniting Youth for Sustainable Development

The Indian government is launching Watershed Yatra, a campaign to boost public participation in watershed development. It aims to promote sustainable resource management, enhance agriculture productivity, and engage youth through activities like 'shramdaan,' involving them in WDC-PMKSY 2.0 initiatives across 26 states and two Union Territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is set to inaugurate the Watershed Yatra on Wednesday, a nationwide initiative from the Department of Land Resources, aimed at boosting public participation in watershed development.

The campaign, part of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY) 2.0, seeks to highlight sustainable natural resource management's role in enhancing agriculture, livelihoods, and environmental health. Over 60-90 days, the outreach will span 805 projects across 6,673 gram panchayats in 26 Indian states and two Union Territories.

The Yatra's preparatory activities include gram sabhas, processions, and 'shramdaan' events, with a strong focus on youth engagement via the MY Bharat portal. The initiative aims to foster a community-oriented approach and energize grassroots implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

