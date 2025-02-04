Lebanon's Energy Hopes: President Aoun's Vision

President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon communicated with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressing hope for the prompt resumption of offshore oil and gas exploration by TotalEnergies.

This announcement was made via a statement from the Lebanese president's office, underlining the country's eagerness to advance its energy sector.

In 2023, QatarEnergy allied with France's TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni, forming a consortium to explore for oil and gas in two maritime blocks off Lebanon's coast, reinforcing Lebanon's ambition to harness its natural resources.

