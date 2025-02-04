Left Menu

Lebanon's Energy Hopes: President Aoun's Vision

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun expressed his desires to the Qatari Prime Minister for the swift continuation of oil and gas exploration by TotalEnergies off Lebanon's coast. This comes after QatarEnergy joined forces with TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni in 2023 to explore two maritime blocks for resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:31 IST
Lebanon's Energy Hopes: President Aoun's Vision
  • Country:
  • Egypt

President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon communicated with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressing hope for the prompt resumption of offshore oil and gas exploration by TotalEnergies.

This announcement was made via a statement from the Lebanese president's office, underlining the country's eagerness to advance its energy sector.

In 2023, QatarEnergy allied with France's TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni, forming a consortium to explore for oil and gas in two maritime blocks off Lebanon's coast, reinforcing Lebanon's ambition to harness its natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025