Trump Revives 'Maximum Pressure' Campaign on Iran to Curb Nuclear Weapons

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to reinstate his 'maximum pressure' approach against Iran, focusing on reducing its oil exports to zero to hinder nuclear weapon development. Accusing President Biden of lax sanctions enforcement, Trump aims to reimpose economic measures and reignite international sanctions.

Updated: 05-02-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:18 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to renew his infamous 'maximum pressure' strategy on Iran, striving to halt Tehran's oil exports entirely as part of a broader agenda to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, according to a U.S. official.

Trump criticizes President Biden for not strictly enforcing oil-export sanctions, suggesting this led to Iran funding a nuclear program and militias. In response, Trump plans to reimpose stringent sanctions and collaborate with allies to trigger international sanctions on Iran, a move some international powers are considering.

The announcement has already influenced U.S. oil prices, while Iran's recent uranium enrichment activities have heightened international concerns. However, Iran denies any nuclear weapon ambitions, maintaining resistance against the revived sanctions.

