Novo Nordisk's Slower Growth Forecast Raises Investor Concerns

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced on Wednesday that it anticipates a slowdown in sales growth for 2025 compared to the previous year. This has stirred investor unease regarding the company's competitiveness in the obesity market against its primary rival, Eli Lilly.

The company has adjusted its sales growth forecast for the current year to between 16% and 24%, a less optimistic projection than initially anticipated. The revision comes amid reduced demand for its flagship obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic, both of which share the same active ingredient.

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen reiterated the company's commitment to enhancing its commercial execution, advancing its research and development pipeline, and expanding production capacity well into 2025.

