Tension Over Zaporizhzhia: Nuclear Plant's Delayed IAEA Mission

The International Atomic Energy Agency has delayed its mission rotation to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to security issues. Ukraine accuses Russia of using intimidation tactics to influence international experts. IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi plans discussions in Russia to address these issues and maintain communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:48 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has postponed its mission rotation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, now under Russian control, over security concerns, the Ukrainian foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

A spokesperson criticized Russia for its consistent use of intimidation, stating, "This is not the first time the Kremlin has resorted to blackmailing international experts to compromise their independence," reaffirming Ukraine's stance against any threats to the Agency's autonomy.

Captured by Russia in early 2022, Europe's largest nuclear facility has housed IAEA staff since September of that year. Agency head Rafael Grossi is set to visit Russia to discuss both the plant's situation and the broader conflict dynamics in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

