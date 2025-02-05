Left Menu

Gas Panic Averted: Astrakhan Residents Urged to Stay Calm Amid Chemical Cloud

The Astrakhan region's governor advised residents not to panic after a cloud of natural gas enveloped the city. Following drone attacks, a restart of production at the nearby gas complex caused the gas smell. Though the gas cloud will dissipate, sporadic releases may occur until operations normalize.

  • Country:
  • Russia

The governor of Russia's Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, reassured residents against panic following a natural gas cloud enveloping the city. This incident happened close to a gas chemical facility recently targeted by Ukrainian drones.

Babushkin explained that the gas smell stemmed from restarting production at the Astrakhan plant. Specialists are in the process of launching flare-burning, a critical phase in resuming operations.

Despite uncertainty about the exact production processes being revived, Babushkin assured that the atmospheric conditions would normalize shortly. However, occasional gas releases might continue until normal operations resume, prompting mixed reactions from residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

