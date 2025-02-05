GE Vernova T&D India's Profit Skyrockets Amid Revenue Surge
GE Vernova T&D India reported a nearly threefold increase in net profit to Rs 142.68 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 1,099.45 crore. The company highlighted its long-term vision focused on sustainable growth, safety, and quality improvement.
In a remarkable financial performance, GE Vernova T&D India has reported a net profit surge nearly threefold to Rs 142.68 crore for the December quarter, propelled primarily by increased revenues.
According to a regulatory filing, the company, which is a major player in the power transmission and distribution sector, saw its total income rise to Rs 1,099.45 crore, compared to Rs 834.72 crore in the same period last year.
Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO, emphasized their commitment to long-term sustainable growth, with new major deals amounting to INR 20.8 billion, and reiterated a firm focus on safety, quality, delivery, and cost control. The company also announced key managerial appointments to strengthen its governance structure.
