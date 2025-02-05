Left Menu

GE Vernova T&D India's Profit Skyrockets Amid Revenue Surge

GE Vernova T&D India reported a nearly threefold increase in net profit to Rs 142.68 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 1,099.45 crore. The company highlighted its long-term vision focused on sustainable growth, safety, and quality improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:43 IST
GE Vernova T&D India's Profit Skyrockets Amid Revenue Surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable financial performance, GE Vernova T&D India has reported a net profit surge nearly threefold to Rs 142.68 crore for the December quarter, propelled primarily by increased revenues.

According to a regulatory filing, the company, which is a major player in the power transmission and distribution sector, saw its total income rise to Rs 1,099.45 crore, compared to Rs 834.72 crore in the same period last year.

Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO, emphasized their commitment to long-term sustainable growth, with new major deals amounting to INR 20.8 billion, and reiterated a firm focus on safety, quality, delivery, and cost control. The company also announced key managerial appointments to strengthen its governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025