Meghalaya CM Unveils Innovative Class Readiness E-Book Program

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma introduced the CM Impact Meghalaya Class Readiness Program e-books on Wednesday, marking a strategic move to bridge educational gaps across different grades for enhanced student success. This carefully curated program aims to address pivotal challenges within the state's educational framework.

During the launch event, Sangma emphasized the government's commitment to revolutionizing the educational landscape, acknowledging ongoing issues related to teachers, infrastructure, and school categories. "Enhancing the pass percentage in secondary school examinations remains a crucial goal," Chief Minister Sangma remarked, highlighting the program's potential to fortify all educational levels.

The program, targeting classes 1 to 10, features experiential learning as a core component, designed to create an engaging and effective educational experience. Program architects hope that these efforts will directly impact the quality of teaching and learning, facilitating smoother transitions between grades and thereby strengthening the foundational literacy and comprehensive learning outcomes for students across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)