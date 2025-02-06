Left Menu

Six States Challenge UGC Draft Regulations

Six Indian states have united to oppose the UGC's draft regulations for higher education, demanding more state involvement in Vice Chancellor appointments. They criticize regulations as undermining state rights, emphasizing collaboration and autonomy in the federal system. Key concerns include academic standards, evaluation systems, and inclusion in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:35 IST
Six States Challenge UGC Draft Regulations
Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant pushback against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft regulations for 2025, six Indian states have collectively voiced their concerns. Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka adopted a comprehensive 15-point resolution at a conclave in Bengaluru, urging the withdrawal of the new draft regulations.

The states argued that the regulations undermine their role in appointing Vice Chancellors for public universities, a power they consider essential within a federal structure. The resolution calls for state governments to play a central role in these appointments, criticizing the draft's move to allow non-academics as Vice Chancellors.

The states also highlighted concerns over new evaluation criteria, including the removal of the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system, and critiqued the draft's favoring of private institutions over public welfare. They called for a cooperative federalism approach and greater emphasis on inclusive education and industry-academia collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025