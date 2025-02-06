Six States Challenge UGC Draft Regulations

In a significant pushback against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft regulations for 2025, six Indian states have collectively voiced their concerns. Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka adopted a comprehensive 15-point resolution at a conclave in Bengaluru, urging the withdrawal of the new draft regulations.

The states argued that the regulations undermine their role in appointing Vice Chancellors for public universities, a power they consider essential within a federal structure. The resolution calls for state governments to play a central role in these appointments, criticizing the draft's move to allow non-academics as Vice Chancellors.

The states also highlighted concerns over new evaluation criteria, including the removal of the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system, and critiqued the draft's favoring of private institutions over public welfare. They called for a cooperative federalism approach and greater emphasis on inclusive education and industry-academia collaboration.

