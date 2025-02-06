Customs Unit at IGI Airport Seizes Gold Worth Rs 7.8 Crore

In a decisive operation spurred by precise intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, intercepted two male passengers hailing from Kashmir, confiscating gold coins valued at Rs 7.8 crore on Wednesday. The individuals, aged 45 and 43, were arriving aboard Flight AI-138 from Milan, Customs officials reported.

Upon receiving targeted intelligence, the AIU engaged in careful surveillance and profiling, identifying suspicious behavior. The duo was apprehended at the Green Channel. Although the baggage scan showed no anomalies, personal searches activated by DFMD alerts uncovered two custom-designed waist belts concealing gold coins wrapped in plastic envelopes. The confiscated gold weighed a total of 10.092 kg, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 7.8 crore. Both suspects remain detained for a detailed investigation under the Customs Act, 1962.

(With inputs from agencies.)