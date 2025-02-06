Goa CM Launches Special Trains for Devotees to MahaKumbh Mela 2025
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off a train for MahaKumbh Mela 2025 attendees from Karmali to Prayagraj. He announced plans for more transportation arrangements. He appreciated efforts by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi's participation. The event attracts millions globally and receives praise for its arrangements.
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has initiated a special train service from Karmali Railway Station to Prayagraj, aimed at facilitating the journey of devotees attending the upcoming MahaKumbh Mela 2025. This effort by the Goa government underscores its commitment to aiding pilgrims in their spiritual endeavors.
In addition to the inaugural train, Chief Minister Sawant revealed plans for two more trains set to depart on February 13 and 21, and he assured further provisions if demand increases. Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sawant noted the comprehensive arrangements made for the massive gathering.
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has already recorded over 389.7 million pilgrim visits, with countless devotees taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Despite the massive influx, the organizational efforts have been widely applauded by attendees, who highlight the seamless management of facilities and security present.
