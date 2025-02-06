High-Speed Pursuit in Baramulla Ends in Tragic Fatality

In a high-octane sequence of events, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a dramatic chase leading to a tragic conclusion. On February 5, based on credible intelligence of terrorist movement, security forces set up a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in an effort to preempt potential threats.

As a fast-moving civilian truck was flagged, it defied multiple stop commands, triggering a breathtaking 23-kilometer pursuit by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps. To bring the truck to a halt as it sped past the checkpoint, forces resorted to firing at its tyres, successfully immobilizing the vehicle near Sangrama Chowk.

The aftermath revealed the truck driver had succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College in Baramulla. Investigations are ongoing to uncover any connections to terrorist operations, while the vehicle remains in police custody for a meticulous search. This incident underscores the persistent security challenges in Kashmir.

