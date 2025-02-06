Madhya Pradesh Teacher Under Investigation for Massive Asset Discrepancy

In a recent operation, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted a significant raid at the residence of a government teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The teacher, identified as Suresh Singh Bhadoria, is under scrutiny for possessing assets that far exceed his income levels.

Authorities swooped into action following a complaint about Bhadoria's wealth. An investigation revealed shocking discrepancies, with properties worth over Rs 8 crores registered under Bhadoria and his family members' names.

This discovery has raised serious questions about the source of these assets, prompting further investigation. The EOW continues to delve deeper into the matter, with updates anticipated from the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)