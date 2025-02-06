Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Under Investigation for Massive Asset Discrepancy

The Economic Offences Wing has raided a Shivpuri district teacher's home, uncovering assets over Rs 8 crores in his and family members' names. The raid followed a complaint concerning disproportionate assets relative to his salary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Under Investigation for Massive Asset Discrepancy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent operation, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted a significant raid at the residence of a government teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The teacher, identified as Suresh Singh Bhadoria, is under scrutiny for possessing assets that far exceed his income levels.

Authorities swooped into action following a complaint about Bhadoria's wealth. An investigation revealed shocking discrepancies, with properties worth over Rs 8 crores registered under Bhadoria and his family members' names.

This discovery has raised serious questions about the source of these assets, prompting further investigation. The EOW continues to delve deeper into the matter, with updates anticipated from the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025