Empowering Homes: Tata Power and Bank of Baroda Drive Solar Revolution

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd partners with Bank of Baroda to offer financing for residential rooftop solar projects under the PM - Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The initiative aims to power one crore homes with solar energy by 2027 through affordable loans. It supports India's renewable energy expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:47 IST
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has joined forces with Bank of Baroda to finance residential rooftop solar projects in an ambitious mission to make solar power a household norm in India. Dubbed the world's largest domestic solar initiative, the PM - Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana seeks to transform the nation's energy consumption by March 2027, offering homes up to Rs 6 lakh in loans at competitive interest rates starting at 7% per annum.

With the signing of an MoU, applicants can now access various financial products. Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh are available without income documentation for installations up to 3 kW, while larger systems can secure up to Rs 6 lakh through a standard program. Interest rates and financial flexibility are key features, aimed at reducing barriers to solar adoption.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD of TPREL, highlighted the initiative's potential to democratize clean energy in India. Meanwhile, Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda, reiterated the bank's commitment to enhancing its role in the renewable energy sector. The collaboration promises to be a cornerstone for sustainable energy advancement in India, offering diverse financial alternatives for potential solar adopters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

