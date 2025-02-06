Opposition Denounces 'Inhumane' Deportation of Indian Nationals by U.S.

Prominent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the recent deportation of more than 100 Indian nationals by the United States, labeling the method of deportation as unacceptable. The opposition demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the issue with U.S. authorities during his forthcoming visit next week.

Tharoor criticized the use of handcuffs and military airplanes for deportees, emphasizing that while the U.S. has the right to deport illegal immigrants, the manner of execution was degrading. He contrasted it with last year's deportation of 1100 Indians without such incidents under the Biden administration.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, opposition MPs, including Gurjeet Singh Aujla, protested at Parliament with chains symbolizing the detainees' traumatic experience. The Lok Sabha was adjourned due to uproar opposition, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar prepared to address the Rajya Sabha.

