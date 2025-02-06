Left Menu

India's Tea Production Faces Significant Decline Amid Extreme Weather in Assam

In 2024, India's tea production fell by 7.8% due to lower output in Assam, the leading tea-producing state, affected by heatwaves and floods. The shortfall led to a rise in tea prices by 18%. Major export destinations include Egypt, the UK, Iraq, Iran, and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:19 IST
India's Tea Production Faces Significant Decline Amid Extreme Weather in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, India's tea production witnessed a 7.8% decline, reaching 1,284.78 million kg, largely due to reduced output from Assam, the primary tea-producing region, according to a statement by the state-run Tea Board.

Assam's tea production fell to 649.84 million kg from 688.33 million kg, as heatwaves and floods during peak harvesting seasons severely impacted yields.

This production shortfall resulted in a significant increase in tea prices, rising by nearly 18% to 198.76 rupees per kg. India, known as the world's second-largest tea producer, mainly exports CTC grade to Egypt and the UK, while the orthodox variety is shipped to Iraq, Iran, and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025