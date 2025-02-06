India's Tea Production Faces Significant Decline Amid Extreme Weather in Assam

In 2024, India's tea production witnessed a 7.8% decline, reaching 1,284.78 million kg, largely due to reduced output from Assam, the primary tea-producing region, according to a statement by the state-run Tea Board.

Assam's tea production fell to 649.84 million kg from 688.33 million kg, as heatwaves and floods during peak harvesting seasons severely impacted yields.

This production shortfall resulted in a significant increase in tea prices, rising by nearly 18% to 198.76 rupees per kg. India, known as the world's second-largest tea producer, mainly exports CTC grade to Egypt and the UK, while the orthodox variety is shipped to Iraq, Iran, and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)