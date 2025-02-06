BluPine Energy and Amazon Partner for 99 MW Wind Project in India
BluPine Energy has entered into a power purchase agreement with Amazon for a 99 MW renewable energy project in India. The project aims to generate 360 million units of wind energy annually, offsetting more than 250,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This initiative highlights BluPine's expertise in developing impactful renewable energy solutions.
- Country:
- India
BluPine Energy announced on Thursday its new power purchase agreement with Amazon, focusing on a 99 MW renewable wind energy project in India.
The partnership aims to annually generate approximately 360 million units of electricity, capable of powering 1,15,000 households, while significantly cutting back over 2,50,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, emphasized the importance of the collaboration as a reflection of their commitment to developing sustainable energy solutions. As BluPine scales its operations towards a 1 GW portfolio in the commercial and industrial sector, it remains focused on facilitating the shift to cleaner energy futures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Param Renewable Energy: Champions of Workplace Excellence and Safety in Renewables
MNRE Secretary Reviews IREDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Commends Achievements in Renewable Energy Development
NHPC and APGENCO Join Forces for Renewable Energy
India Shines in Renewable Energy at Republic Day Parade
Avaada Group Commits to Major Renewable Energy Investment in Odisha