BluPine Energy and Amazon Partner for 99 MW Wind Project in India

BluPine Energy has entered into a power purchase agreement with Amazon for a 99 MW renewable energy project in India. The project aims to generate 360 million units of wind energy annually, offsetting more than 250,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This initiative highlights BluPine's expertise in developing impactful renewable energy solutions.

Updated: 06-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:26 IST
BluPine Energy announced on Thursday its new power purchase agreement with Amazon, focusing on a 99 MW renewable wind energy project in India.

The partnership aims to annually generate approximately 360 million units of electricity, capable of powering 1,15,000 households, while significantly cutting back over 2,50,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, emphasized the importance of the collaboration as a reflection of their commitment to developing sustainable energy solutions. As BluPine scales its operations towards a 1 GW portfolio in the commercial and industrial sector, it remains focused on facilitating the shift to cleaner energy futures.

