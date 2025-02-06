Left Menu

Anticipated Rate Cut Decisions Loom as RBI's New Governor Chairs First Meeting

New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is expected to lead the Monetary Policy Committee in announcing an anticipated 25 basis points rate cut. This decision comes amid expectations of easing monetary conditions, following a prolonged pause since early 2023 and global economic challenges.

The new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, chaired his inaugural Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Financial analysts anticipate a 25 basis points rate cut, marking the first reduction after a protracted hiatus since February 2023.

This forthcoming decision underscores expectations for easing monetary conditions against a backdrop of both moderating food inflation and promising domestic agricultural prospects. Notably, the rate has remained unchanged for 11 consecutive meetings due to global economic considerations.

Amidst ongoing global tensions, experts remain divided; while some expect relief for borrowers, others, like Amar Ambani, predict the central bank will maintain liquidity-focused measures due to less favorable international conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

