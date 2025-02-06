Hyderabad Fake Certificate Racket Busted: Two Arrested, One at Large

In a major crackdown on fraudulent academic activities, Hyderabad Police apprehended two individuals implicated in a counterfeit education certificate operation on Wednesday. The arrests, executed by Dabeerpura Police in collaboration with the South East Zone Task Force at Diamond Hotel, targeted a scam facilitating fake academic documents for job seekers and students.

The arrested men, identified as Abdul Qadeer, a private educator from Shalibanda, and Mohd Shakeel, an unemployed resident of Dabeerpura, await trial. Meanwhile, Sanjay Sharma, also known as Sahil Sharma from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, remains a fugitive. According to law enforcement, credible intelligence led to the apprehensions, with Sub-Inspector G. Naganna and his team intercepting the pair during their journey to Yakutpura.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects distributed fraudulent certificates to clients without legitimate qualifications, charging hefty fees for promising employment opportunities locally and abroad. Law enforcement authorities confiscated 91 forged certificates, mobile devices, cash, and a motorcycle linked to the operation. Efforts to apprehend the missing suspect and dismantle the racket continue, as police warn the public to validate educational credentials through official verification processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)