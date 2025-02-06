Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Mela Draws Millions to Sacred Waters

The bustling city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a spiritual influx as 7.1 million devotees performed the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam by 6 PM, as confirmed by the state government on Thursday. The Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned for its spiritual and cultural significance, draws millions worldwide.

By 8 AM, 3.79 million devotees had already taken their dip, swelling to 6.1 million throughout the day. The UP government figures disclosed that since the festival's commencement, 389.7 million 'snans' have been performed. The event's meticulous organization, including sanitation and security, has earned praise from attendees.

Devotees expressed gratitude for the effective management, describing their experiences as surreal and fortunate. Prime Minister Modi also partook in the ritual, connecting deeply at this confluence. With festivities continuing until February 26, Maha Kumbh remains a testament to cultural devotion.

