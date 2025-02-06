Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Mela Draws Millions to Sacred Waters

The Uttar Pradesh Government announced that 7.1 million people participated in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela. The festival, ongoing until February 26, is marked by spiritual fervor and efficient management, attracting global devotees for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Devotees gather to take a holy dip at Mahakumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The bustling city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a spiritual influx as 7.1 million devotees performed the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam by 6 PM, as confirmed by the state government on Thursday. The Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned for its spiritual and cultural significance, draws millions worldwide.

By 8 AM, 3.79 million devotees had already taken their dip, swelling to 6.1 million throughout the day. The UP government figures disclosed that since the festival's commencement, 389.7 million 'snans' have been performed. The event's meticulous organization, including sanitation and security, has earned praise from attendees.

Devotees expressed gratitude for the effective management, describing their experiences as surreal and fortunate. Prime Minister Modi also partook in the ritual, connecting deeply at this confluence. With festivities continuing until February 26, Maha Kumbh remains a testament to cultural devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

