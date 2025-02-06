Left Menu

Market Shifts: Stocks, Rates, and Global Uncertainties

U.S. stocks experienced fluctuations amidst earnings reports and easing tariff concerns. The Bank of England's rate cut boosted European shares to record highs. Market responses included mixed performances in the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, while geopolitical uncertainties and oil price changes influenced global markets.

Updated: 06-02-2025 22:37 IST
U.S. stocks saw a tumultuous day on Thursday, wrestling with varied earnings reports as concerns over tariff expansion eased somewhat, halting gold's record streak. Amidst this, the Bank of England's rate cut fueled European shares to new heights.

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw modest gains, dominated by financials and consumer staples, U.S. Treasury yields ended a three-day slump. Honeywell announced a trifurcation, leading to a drop in shares, as market attention turned to Amazon's post-bell results amid high cloud computing expectations.

As emerging markets and European equities surged, global economic and geopolitical events remained in focus, with ongoing attention on U.S. labor metrics and international trade dynamics.

