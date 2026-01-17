Unlocking the Blue Economy: Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Become Marine Hub

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday unveiled plans to transform the Andaman and Nicobar Islands into a pivotal hub for India's burgeoning Blue Economy. The strategy aims to exploit untapped marine resources to boost the nation's economic standing, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader vision.

Speaking at the Atal Centre for Ocean Science and Technology for Islands, Singh highlighted the significance of marine resources in accelerating India's economic growth. He emphasized that to advance from the world's fourth-largest economy, India must focus on deep-sea exploration and marine biodiversity.

Initiatives, such as open sea cage culture and seaweed cultivation, were announced to promote sustainable marine practices. The minister also underscored biotechnology's role in creating eco-friendly products from marine resources, further strengthening the Blue Economy's impact on employment and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)