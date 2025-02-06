Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2024: A Rare Spiritual Confluence at Ambaji

The Ambaji Shakti Peeth in Banaskantha, Gujarat, will host the Maha Kumbh from February 9-11, 2024, offering devotees a chance to undertake the Parikrama of all 51 Shakti Peeths. Expected to draw over 15 lakh participants, the event emphasizes spiritual unity and features free accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:45 IST
As preparations intensify for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Ambaji in Gujarat announces its own sacred celebration. The event offers a unique opportunity for devotees to deepen their faith through the Parikrama of all 51 Shakti Peeths, the state government revealed on Thursday.

The Maha Kumbh in Ambaji will be held from February 9 to 11, 2024, at the historic Shakti Peeth in Banaskantha's Danta taluka. This location is revered as one of the 51 sacred sites dedicated to Goddess Parvati and is set to attract a significant influx of spiritual seekers.

The vision of former Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2004 to create replicas of all Shakti Peeths at Ambaji has enabled devotees to experience the darshan at one site, concluding in 2014. This year, participation is expected to exceed 15 lakh, surpassing the 13.15 lakh attendees of 2024. The state government has ensured facilities including free meals and parking for attendees, epitomizing a 'rare opportunity to visit all 51 Shakti Peeths in a single lifetime.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

