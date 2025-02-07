Left Menu

NCAA Bans Transgender Women from Women's Sports

The NCAA has implemented a policy that bans transgender women from competing in women's sports, effective immediately. This decision follows a move by President Donald Trump to restrict transgender athletes' participation in female sports through an executive order.

Updated: 07-02-2025 03:40 IST
The NCAA, the governing authority for college sports in the U.S., announced a decisive policy change on Thursday, effectively barring transgender women from participating in women's sports.

According to the newly issued directive, student-athletes designated male at birth are prohibited from competing on women's teams.

This policy shift coincides with President Donald Trump's executive order, signed just a day earlier, aimed at preventing transgender girls and women from participating in female sports categories.

