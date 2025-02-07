Z-Morh Tunnel: Transforming Sonamarg into a Year-Round Tourist Hub

The Z-Morh Tunnel is ushering in a new era of tourism in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, promising uninterrupted connectivity throughout the year and revitalizing local economies. With an investment of Rs 2,717 crore, the 11.98 km tunnel is a game-changer for regional connectivity and economic upliftment.

The infrastructure has redefined Sonamarg as a year-round tourist hotspot, opening new avenues for the local populace. Local vendors, who once faced idleness for half the year, are now experiencing consistent income, as noted by a local vendor expressing gratitude towards the project for transforming their economic landscape.

The influx of tourists from Srinagar and Ganderbal has surged, making Sonamarg accessible even in winter and enhancing employment and business opportunities. A local vendor shared with ANI that the tunnel has enabled year-round employment, marking a departure from earlier times when businesses were shut for six months annually.

In the past, the tourism department would signal the close of the season by removing the Sonamarg board in November. Now, thanks to the tunnel, Sonamarg remains open and welcoming year-round. The Prime Minister, accompanied by key officials, inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel Project, demonstrating the government's commitment to regional connectivity.

Praising the engineering marvel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the tunnel's bi-directional, 6.4-kilometre stretch with additional safety, featuring a parallel escape route, support for heavy vehicles, and strategic approach roads and bridges. It underscores the vision of creating a world-class mobility network in Jammu and Kashmir.

Built to bolster tourism, the Z-Morh Tunnel complements the forthcoming Zojila Tunnel, expected to be completed by 2028. Together, they are poised to reduce travel distance and increase vehicle speed significantly, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between the Srinagar Valley and Ladakh, while enhancing defense logistics and driving socio-economic integration across the region.

