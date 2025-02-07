Left Menu

Delhi Schools Targeted with Bomb Threats Prompting Closures and Investigation

Bomb threats forced several schools in Delhi and NCR to close and switch to online classes. Police initiated investigations across affected areas as no explosives were found. Previous arrests linked to hoax threats highlight ongoing challenges. Authorities urge public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:03 IST
Delhi Schools Targeted with Bomb Threats Prompting Closures and Investigation
Guardian of one of the student (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region faced emergency closures following bomb threats, leading to a swift transition to online classes. Guardians reported being informed of the immediate shift in schedule due to the looming threat.

Several educational institutions, including Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar and Shiv Nadar School in Noida, received emailed threats, prompting a full-scale investigation by police, bomb disposal units, and cyber teams. Despite rigorous checks, no suspicious items were discovered, and the situation is under control.

Previous incidents involving false bomb threats have plagued the area, culminating in the arrest of a juvenile linked to over 400 similar hoaxes. Authorities continue to explore advanced techniques to prevent and detect future threats, urging the public to stay informed through official channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025