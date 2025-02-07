Delhi Schools Targeted with Bomb Threats Prompting Closures and Investigation

On Friday, schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region faced emergency closures following bomb threats, leading to a swift transition to online classes. Guardians reported being informed of the immediate shift in schedule due to the looming threat.

Several educational institutions, including Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar and Shiv Nadar School in Noida, received emailed threats, prompting a full-scale investigation by police, bomb disposal units, and cyber teams. Despite rigorous checks, no suspicious items were discovered, and the situation is under control.

Previous incidents involving false bomb threats have plagued the area, culminating in the arrest of a juvenile linked to over 400 similar hoaxes. Authorities continue to explore advanced techniques to prevent and detect future threats, urging the public to stay informed through official channels.

