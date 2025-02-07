Mahakumbh 2025: Celebrating Faith at the Sacred Convergence

As of February 6, 2025, more than 397.4 million devotees have participated in the Mahakumbh festival, taking a holy dip at the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, according to the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department.

The atmosphere at the Triveni Sangam ghats has been serene, with visuals showcasing devotees engaging in the sacred ritual. Notably, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also joined the devotees. This year's Mahakumbh has attracted global attention, with numerous high-profile personalities partaking in the spiritual festivities. Just recently, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with his family, marked their presence at the Triveni Sangam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the notable figures who took a dip at the Sangam Triveni, accompanied by a boat tour on the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Other distinguished attendees included Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, and a host of celebrities from Bollywood and sports, stressing the Mahakumbh's status as a significant cultural and spiritual event.

