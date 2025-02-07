RBI Embraces Flexible Monetary Policy Amidst Global Uncertainties

In a significant policy shift, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra declared a 0.25% rate cut on Friday, the first in five years, signaling a temporary departure from restrictive monetary measures. The decision, however, is a tailored response to current economic conditions.

Malhotra emphasized the RBI's commitment to achieving a 4% inflation target as opposed to merely maintaining a 2-6% range. He underscored the central bank's aim to steer inflation smoothly while supporting economic growth.

Despite challenges from global uncertainties, including trade wars and geopolitical tensions, the RBI remains vigilant. Deputy Governor Swaminathan J noted that the transmission of rate cuts could take up to two quarters to influence lending and deposit rates. Additionally, initiatives to review financial product guidelines are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)