Union Cabinet Extends Tenure of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Until 2028

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis' tenure to March 31, 2028, with a financial implication of Rs 50.91 crore. The initiative aims for the socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers and improved workplace safety in the sanitation sector.

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the extension of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) tenure until March 31, 2028. The decision involves a financial implication of approximately Rs 50.91 crore aimed at enhancing the working conditions of sanitation workers across the country.

An official release stated that the extension seeks to facilitate the socio-economic upliftment of workers in the sanitation sector and target zero fatalities during hazardous cleaning operations. The NCSK's expanded mandate will include recommending programs to the Central Government to eradicate inequalities faced by Safai Karamcharis, while also studying the implementation of various social and economic rehabilitation schemes.

The Commission's role will encompass investigating grievances related to non-implementation of relevant schemes, monitoring working conditions, and advising both Central and State Governments on effective strategy under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. First constituted in 1994, the NCSK continues to advocate for the rights and welfare of Safai Karamcharis.

