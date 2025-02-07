32nd Indian Art History Congress Explores Epic Narratives in Art

The Indian Institute of Heritage in Noida will host the 32nd Indian Art History Congress, dedicated to exploring the theme 'Rendering of Indian Epics in Art and Culture.' Announced by the Ministry of Culture, this event, taking place from February 8 to 10, aims to shed light on the artistic interpretations of ancient Indian epics.

The conference will highlight how oral, textual, and visual mediums have transmitted epic narratives through time. Focusing on the plural representations of epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, scholars will examine their influence from ancient to modern times. The event will be inaugurated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, with Mahesh Sharma as the Guest of Honour.

With over 200 abstracts submitted, the Congress has drawn significant academic interest, featuring discussions on themes like history, aesthetics, and cultural exchanges. It promises to create vibrant interdisciplinary dialogues among experts from various fields such as art history and archaeology, contributing to a richer understanding of the epic narratives' ongoing cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)