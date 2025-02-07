CBI Court Summons Forensic Expert in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Tytler

A Special CBI court has issued a summons to a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officer who examined the voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The officer has been called to testify as a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial concerning the 1984 killing of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh has scheduled the testimony for February 27 and 28. Meanwhile, the court has concluded the evidence session of Arun Kumar Gupta, a senior scientific assistant, following his cross-examination by Tytler's defense team.

In a recent session, an audio recording containing Tytler's voice sample, collected in April 2023, was played in court. Tytler, charged under various IPC sections, appeared during the hearings, as the court reviewed a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)