Left Menu

CBI Court Summons Forensic Expert in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Tytler

A CBI court has summoned a forensic science officer to testify in Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's trial related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following Indira Gandhi's assassination. The court will hear the officer's statement on February 27-28. Tytler faces charges stemming from the riots near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:56 IST
CBI Court Summons Forensic Expert in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Tytler
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special CBI court has issued a summons to a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officer who examined the voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The officer has been called to testify as a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial concerning the 1984 killing of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh has scheduled the testimony for February 27 and 28. Meanwhile, the court has concluded the evidence session of Arun Kumar Gupta, a senior scientific assistant, following his cross-examination by Tytler's defense team.

In a recent session, an audio recording containing Tytler's voice sample, collected in April 2023, was played in court. Tytler, charged under various IPC sections, appeared during the hearings, as the court reviewed a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025