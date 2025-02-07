Satish Upadhyay Confident of BJP's Win Amid AAP vs EC Tensions

Satish Upadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Malviya Nagar, launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, asserting his confidence in the BJP's success in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The Election Commission has confirmed the counting of votes will occur on February 8, with early trends appearing around 8 AM.

According to Upadhyay, Kejriwal consistently questions the integrity of national constitutional institutions, which he claims is part of AAP's political strategy. Upadhyay commended the Election Commission of India for its impartial conduct, despite Kejriwal's allegations of the Commission's refusal to post booth-wise data from Form 17C.

Meanwhile, the AAP has launched a website to showcase Form 17C data, criticizing the Election Commission for its lack of transparency. Additionally, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has summoned Kejriwal for an investigation concerning bribery allegations against AAP MLAs. Kejriwal asserted via social media that BJP is attempting to entice AAP candidates with ministerial positions and large sums of money.

(With inputs from agencies.)