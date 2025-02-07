Satish Upadhyay Confident of BJP's Win Amid AAP vs EC Tensions
BJP's Satish Upadhyay criticizes AAP's Kejriwal, expresses confidence in BJP's win in Delhi elections. He praises Election Commission's impartiality, despite AAP's critique on data transparency. ACB investigates AAP's bribery claims as polling approaches. Vote count scheduled for February 8, early trends expected by 8 AM.
- Country:
- India
Satish Upadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Malviya Nagar, launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, asserting his confidence in the BJP's success in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The Election Commission has confirmed the counting of votes will occur on February 8, with early trends appearing around 8 AM.
According to Upadhyay, Kejriwal consistently questions the integrity of national constitutional institutions, which he claims is part of AAP's political strategy. Upadhyay commended the Election Commission of India for its impartial conduct, despite Kejriwal's allegations of the Commission's refusal to post booth-wise data from Form 17C.
Meanwhile, the AAP has launched a website to showcase Form 17C data, criticizing the Election Commission for its lack of transparency. Additionally, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has summoned Kejriwal for an investigation concerning bribery allegations against AAP MLAs. Kejriwal asserted via social media that BJP is attempting to entice AAP candidates with ministerial positions and large sums of money.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Election Commissioner Urges Social Media Platforms for Integrity
Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
CMs of Delhi, Punjab have written to EC to restore Punjab Police's security to Arvind Kejriwal; conduct audit of his security: Atishi.
Congress Criticizes Election Commission on National Voters' Day
Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Corruption