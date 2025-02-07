Left Menu

Satish Upadhyay Confident of BJP's Win Amid AAP vs EC Tensions

BJP's Satish Upadhyay criticizes AAP's Kejriwal, expresses confidence in BJP's win in Delhi elections. He praises Election Commission's impartiality, despite AAP's critique on data transparency. ACB investigates AAP's bribery claims as polling approaches. Vote count scheduled for February 8, early trends expected by 8 AM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:44 IST
Satish Upadhyay Confident of BJP's Win Amid AAP vs EC Tensions
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Malviya Nagar assembly Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Satish Upadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Malviya Nagar, launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, asserting his confidence in the BJP's success in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The Election Commission has confirmed the counting of votes will occur on February 8, with early trends appearing around 8 AM.

According to Upadhyay, Kejriwal consistently questions the integrity of national constitutional institutions, which he claims is part of AAP's political strategy. Upadhyay commended the Election Commission of India for its impartial conduct, despite Kejriwal's allegations of the Commission's refusal to post booth-wise data from Form 17C.

Meanwhile, the AAP has launched a website to showcase Form 17C data, criticizing the Election Commission for its lack of transparency. Additionally, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has summoned Kejriwal for an investigation concerning bribery allegations against AAP MLAs. Kejriwal asserted via social media that BJP is attempting to entice AAP candidates with ministerial positions and large sums of money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025