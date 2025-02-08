Axis Max Life Insurance Soars with Strategic Growth in 9M FY25

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has achieved notable growth in the first three quarters of FY25. The company's New Business Premium jumped by 16% to ₹8,091 crore, while its Gross Written Premium increased by 14% year-on-year, reaching ₹21,360 crore.

The company's strategic expansion efforts are evident in its aggressive growth within proprietary channels, marked by a 41% increase in Aggregated Premium Equivalent (APE). The firm's market share swelled by 41 basis points, underscoring its strength in the private life insurance sector.

A significant rebranding to Axis Max Life further propelled its position, leveraging its legacy and partnership with Axis Bank. The company also introduced a new term product, 'Smart Term Plan Plus,' reflecting its focus on product innovation and customer protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)