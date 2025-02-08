Left Menu

Axis Max Life Insurance Soars with Strategic Growth in 9M FY25

Axis Max Life Insurance has reported a significant growth in 9M FY25 with a 16% increase in New Business Premium and a 14% rise in Gross Written Premium. The company strengthened its market presence by expanding proprietary channels, launching new products, and focusing on customer-centric strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:13 IST

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has achieved notable growth in the first three quarters of FY25. The company's New Business Premium jumped by 16% to ₹8,091 crore, while its Gross Written Premium increased by 14% year-on-year, reaching ₹21,360 crore.

The company's strategic expansion efforts are evident in its aggressive growth within proprietary channels, marked by a 41% increase in Aggregated Premium Equivalent (APE). The firm's market share swelled by 41 basis points, underscoring its strength in the private life insurance sector.

A significant rebranding to Axis Max Life further propelled its position, leveraging its legacy and partnership with Axis Bank. The company also introduced a new term product, 'Smart Term Plan Plus,' reflecting its focus on product innovation and customer protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025