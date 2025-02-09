Cow-Based Farming Revolution Takes Root at Maha Kumbh

Pradeep Kumar Dixit, known for his progressive farming techniques, is using the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a platform to advocate for cow-based natural farming. Dixit, a National Farmer Award recipient, has set up a camp under the 'Prakritik Kisan Parivar' banner in Sector 8 of the Kumbh.

Dixit's mission has attracted numerous farmers who are keen to explore sustainable farming methods. Originating from Gonda, Dixit adopted natural farming in 2009 after training with renowned agriculturalists. He now runs a farm with his family in Hardoi, promoting organic products at the Khadi Exhibition.

Despite setbacks like the stampede incident, Dixit's camp remains active, offering workshops on cow dung-based products and farming techniques. He acknowledges increased support from government initiatives, which aim to spread the practice across Uttar Pradesh, enhancing farmers' income while fostering environmental welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)