Silent Rally Marks Tragic Anniversary in Kolkata

A silent rally in Kolkata commemorated the first birthday and six-month anniversary since the death of the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder victim. Participants, including doctors and citizens, marched five kilometers while demanding justice, carrying placards and wearing black mouth coverings in respectful silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, a silent rally took place on Sunday to honor the first birthday of the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder victim since her death. The event drew citizens from various walks of life, including doctors, as they marched through the streets in solemn remembrance.

Beginning at College Square near the University of Calcutta, the rally was scheduled to end near the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, covering approximately five kilometers. It marked a significant moment, coinciding with both the victim's birthday and six months since the tragic incident last August.

The participants, whose mouths were covered with black cloths, carried placards calling for justice. Exhibiting solidarity under the banner 'Abhaya Manch', organizers opted for a silent protest to ensure minimal disruption during the ongoing class 10 West Bengal school board exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

