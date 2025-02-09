Escape from Gaza: The Return of the Thai Hostages

Surasak Rumnao, a 31-year-old from Udon Thani, Thailand, was working in Israel when he was kidnapped by Hamas militants in October 2023. This past weekend marked a poignant reunion when he and several other captives were released and returned home safely.

Hamas militants abducted over 250 individuals in their October attack, including 31 Thais. The somber event resulted in the death of at least 40 Thai nationals. However, after lengthy and continued diplomatic efforts, some hostages, including Surasak, have been released.

Upon his return, Surasak was welcomed with relief by his family. While recounting his time in captivity, his mother expressed gratitude that he had been treated reasonably well. As the country rejoices in the reunion, around 9,000 Thais have returned home since the attack, underscoring ongoing diplomatic challenges.

