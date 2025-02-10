Juniper Green Energy Secures $1 Billion for Renewable Expansion

On Monday, renewable energy innovator Juniper Green Energy announced it had successfully obtained $1 billion in phased debt financing from prominent financial entities.

This substantial funding is earmarked for the expansion of Juniper Green Energy's infrastructure, particularly focusing on developing wind-solar hybrid and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy projects.

With assets totaling 1.1 GWp, the company has recently undertaken orders with Envision Energy India and First Solar, marking a significant step towards enhancing its capacity and supporting India's transition to cleaner energy sources.

