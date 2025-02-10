Juniper Green Energy Secures $1 Billion for Renewable Expansion
Juniper Green Energy has secured $1 billion in phased debt financing to advance its wind-solar hybrid projects and meet the increasing demand for clean energy. The company plans to expand its operation with new equipment orders and strategic partnerships across key Indian states.
On Monday, renewable energy innovator Juniper Green Energy announced it had successfully obtained $1 billion in phased debt financing from prominent financial entities.
This substantial funding is earmarked for the expansion of Juniper Green Energy's infrastructure, particularly focusing on developing wind-solar hybrid and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy projects.
With assets totaling 1.1 GWp, the company has recently undertaken orders with Envision Energy India and First Solar, marking a significant step towards enhancing its capacity and supporting India's transition to cleaner energy sources.
