Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

In a bold move that rattled the global markets, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Sunday. These new measures come on top of existing duties and are expected to be accompanied by reciprocal tariffs, slated for announcement early next week.

Market analysts report mixed reactions, with Asian steelmakers' shares taking a hit, excluding those based in the U.S. The tariff imposition threatens to disrupt global trade dynamics, potentially dampening economic growth and leading to stagflation, according to Kelvin Wong of OANDA Singapore.

Vasu Menon of OCBC warns of increased market volatility, suggesting the tariffs could be a negotiating tactic. Meanwhile, others like Daniel Hynes of ANZ anticipate immediate regional price shifts as U.S. manufacturers brace for heightened costs, underlining the uncertainty in an increasingly protectionist environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)