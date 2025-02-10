Left Menu

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

President Donald Trump's announcement of new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is set to impact global trade dynamics. Experts express concerns about potential stagflation and market volatility, while reactions vary across regions and sectors, highlighting a shift towards a protectionist global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:25 IST
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move that rattled the global markets, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Sunday. These new measures come on top of existing duties and are expected to be accompanied by reciprocal tariffs, slated for announcement early next week.

Market analysts report mixed reactions, with Asian steelmakers' shares taking a hit, excluding those based in the U.S. The tariff imposition threatens to disrupt global trade dynamics, potentially dampening economic growth and leading to stagflation, according to Kelvin Wong of OANDA Singapore.

Vasu Menon of OCBC warns of increased market volatility, suggesting the tariffs could be a negotiating tactic. Meanwhile, others like Daniel Hynes of ANZ anticipate immediate regional price shifts as U.S. manufacturers brace for heightened costs, underlining the uncertainty in an increasingly protectionist environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025