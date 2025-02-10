Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as World Leaders Join Spiritual Festivities

President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Prayagraj's historic Triveni Sangam, offering prayers and performing the revered Ganga Arti. The President was joined by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel during this spiritual visit, which drew immense national interest.

Earlier that day, President Murmu received a traditional welcome from Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon her arrival in Prayagraj. Engaging in the sacred practice, she took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and later fed migratory birds, adding a harmonious touch to her visit.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his family, participated in the holy ritual at the festival. Dhami expressed his profound gratitude and shared anticipations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar slated for 2027, for which preparations are already on course.

(With inputs from agencies.)