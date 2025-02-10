Left Menu

Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as World Leaders Join Spiritual Festivities

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Prayagraj, performed rituals at Triveni Sangam, and fed migratory birds, joined by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated, highlighting preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:21 IST
Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as World Leaders Join Spiritual Festivities
President Droupadi Murmu at Triveni Sangam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Prayagraj's historic Triveni Sangam, offering prayers and performing the revered Ganga Arti. The President was joined by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel during this spiritual visit, which drew immense national interest.

Earlier that day, President Murmu received a traditional welcome from Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon her arrival in Prayagraj. Engaging in the sacred practice, she took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and later fed migratory birds, adding a harmonious touch to her visit.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his family, participated in the holy ritual at the festival. Dhami expressed his profound gratitude and shared anticipations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar slated for 2027, for which preparations are already on course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025