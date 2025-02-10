ACEN's Climate Excellence: Leading the Way in Renewable Energy Transition

ACEN has been awarded a Leadership level and an A− rating by CDP, a global non-profit organization that evaluates corporate environmental transparency and performance in climate change, deforestation, and water security. This upgrade from a previous B rating highlights ACEN's ongoing dedication to climate action and transparency.

To achieve Leadership status, companies are required to exemplify best practices in climate action, environmental governance, transparency, risk management, and target setting. CDP's A to D- scale indicates organizations' engagement with environmental issues and their progress toward sustainability targets.

A trailblazer in energy transition, ACEN has been instrumental in early coal retirement projects, notably completing the world's first market-based Energy Transition Mechanism. The company targets 100% renewable energy by 2025 and aims to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050, supporting the global shift towards sustainable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)