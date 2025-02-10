Left Menu

HAL's 'Yashas' Jets Aim to Revolutionize Indian Pilot Training

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has unveiled the 'Yashas', an advanced update to its HJT-36 jet trainer, as a potential replacement for India's aging Kiran MK II aircraft. With cutting-edge avionics and enhanced spin characteristics, the Yashas aims to bolster training for the Indian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:25 IST
HAL's 'Yashas' Jets Aim to Revolutionize Indian Pilot Training
DK Sunil, Chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's defense aviation landscape, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has introduced 'Yashas', an upgraded version of its HJT-36 training aircraft. The jet, which boasts substantial modifications and modernization, was revealed by Chairman DK Sunil at Aero India 2025, underscoring its capability to replace the aging Kiran MK II planes.

The 'Yashas' incorporates several notable enhancements, including an advanced radar system and improved spin characteristics, addressing previous issues that hindered its predecessor. The design overhaul involves an extended fuselage and a contemporary cockpit with state-of-the-art glass displays and voice command features promising enhanced pilot training experiences.

As the Indian Air Force expresses interest and considers leasing these jets, HAL aims to fortify its role in pilot training and operational efficiency. With a FADEC-controlled AL55I Jet engine ensuring optimal thrust-management and reliability, 'Yashas' emerges as a promising asset for counter-insurgency and various combat operations. The introduction at the Aero India expo marks a pivotal moment for HAL's expansion in military aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025