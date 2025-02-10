HAL's 'Yashas' Jets Aim to Revolutionize Indian Pilot Training

In a significant development for India's defense aviation landscape, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has introduced 'Yashas', an upgraded version of its HJT-36 training aircraft. The jet, which boasts substantial modifications and modernization, was revealed by Chairman DK Sunil at Aero India 2025, underscoring its capability to replace the aging Kiran MK II planes.

The 'Yashas' incorporates several notable enhancements, including an advanced radar system and improved spin characteristics, addressing previous issues that hindered its predecessor. The design overhaul involves an extended fuselage and a contemporary cockpit with state-of-the-art glass displays and voice command features promising enhanced pilot training experiences.

As the Indian Air Force expresses interest and considers leasing these jets, HAL aims to fortify its role in pilot training and operational efficiency. With a FADEC-controlled AL55I Jet engine ensuring optimal thrust-management and reliability, 'Yashas' emerges as a promising asset for counter-insurgency and various combat operations. The introduction at the Aero India expo marks a pivotal moment for HAL's expansion in military aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)