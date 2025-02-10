Left Menu

ICRA Reports 30% Growth in Q3 Profits

ICRA announced a 30% increase in profits after tax, reaching Rs 42.22 crore in the December quarter. This is up from Rs 32.41 crore in the same period last year. Total income also rose to Rs 139.72 crore. However, shares declined by 3.06% on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:32 IST
ICRA Reports 30% Growth in Q3 Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICRA, a prominent domestic rating agency, reported a notable 30% increase in its profit after tax, amounting to Rs 42.22 crore for the December quarter of the current fiscal year. This impressive growth is compared to a profit of Rs 32.41 crore recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The agency's total income also witnessed an upward trajectory, climbing to Rs 139.72 crore in the third quarter, up from Rs 131.76 crore in the same timeframe last year according to a statement filed with regulatory authorities.

Despite the positive financial outcomes, the market reaction was less favorable as shares of ICRA saw a decline of 3.06%, closing at Rs 6,089.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025