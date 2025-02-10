Record Russian Wheat Exports Amidst Upcoming Quotas

Egypt has significantly increased its import of Russian wheat, receiving 6.3 million metric tons from July 2024 to January 2025, a 70% rise compared to the previous year, according to a report by Rusagrotrans.

Russia, the world's leading wheat exporter, has maintained a record export pace, reportedly shipping 32.2 million metric tons this season, a 1.3% uptick over the same period last year. However, upcoming export quotas effective February 15 are expected to slow down these shipments.

Notably, Bangladesh has become the second-largest buyer with 2.3 million tons, while Turkey's imports plummeted by 47% due to a domestic import ban. Algiers and Kenya ranked fourth and fifth with imports of 1.7 and 1.4 million tons, respectively.

