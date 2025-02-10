Left Menu

Record Russian Wheat Exports Amidst Upcoming Quotas

Egypt imported 6.3 million metric tons of Russian wheat from July 2024 to January 2025, marking a 70% increase from last year. With looming export quotas, Russia's record wheat shipments may decelerate. Bangladesh emerged as the second-largest importer, while Turkey's imports dropped significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:40 IST
Record Russian Wheat Exports Amidst Upcoming Quotas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Egypt has significantly increased its import of Russian wheat, receiving 6.3 million metric tons from July 2024 to January 2025, a 70% rise compared to the previous year, according to a report by Rusagrotrans.

Russia, the world's leading wheat exporter, has maintained a record export pace, reportedly shipping 32.2 million metric tons this season, a 1.3% uptick over the same period last year. However, upcoming export quotas effective February 15 are expected to slow down these shipments.

Notably, Bangladesh has become the second-largest buyer with 2.3 million tons, while Turkey's imports plummeted by 47% due to a domestic import ban. Algiers and Kenya ranked fourth and fifth with imports of 1.7 and 1.4 million tons, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025