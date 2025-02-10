Left Menu

Tech Rebound and Tariff Talks Boost Wall Street Indices

Wall Street indices rose, driven by tech stock rebounds and new steel tariffs announced by President Trump. Despite recent tech stock setbacks, investor interest remains strong. Energy stocks performed well, tracking high oil prices, and McDonald's and Rockwell Automation reported notable earnings gains.

Updated: 10-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:25 IST
Tech Rebound and Tariff Talks Boost Wall Street Indices
Wall Street's indices saw a rise on Monday as key technology stocks bounced back from last week's decline. This came amid news that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sparking movement in related markets.

Technological firms like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet experienced gains, with market sentiments favoring investments in tech and AI stocks. Meanwhile, energy stocks also tracked upward, reflecting high oil prices.

Earnings reports further shaped market performance with McDonald's and Rockwell Automation leading gains. Looking ahead, financial markets brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony and the forthcoming consumer price index report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

