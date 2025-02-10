Tech Rebound and Tariff Talks Boost Wall Street Indices

Wall Street's indices saw a rise on Monday as key technology stocks bounced back from last week's decline. This came amid news that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sparking movement in related markets.

Technological firms like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet experienced gains, with market sentiments favoring investments in tech and AI stocks. Meanwhile, energy stocks also tracked upward, reflecting high oil prices.

Earnings reports further shaped market performance with McDonald's and Rockwell Automation leading gains. Looking ahead, financial markets brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony and the forthcoming consumer price index report.

