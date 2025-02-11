Tragic End in Kotwali: Couple's Suicides Shock Community
A tragic double suicide occurred in the Merapur locality of Kotwali. Ramu Verma and wife Ruby were found dead after a domestic argument. Their young children were asleep during the incident, while the rest of the family was at a wedding. Police suspect family discord as the cause.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in the Merapur locality under the Kotwali police station as a couple was found dead following a domestic quarrel, police reported on Monday.
According to authorities, Ramu Verma, 35, and his wife, Ruby, 27, were involved in a disagreement on Sunday evening. As the night progressed, Ruby took the drastic step of hanging herself in a separate room.
The next morning, Ramu discovered Ruby's lifeless body and subsequently hanged himself. The couple's two young children, Pranshu and Aarav, were asleep while their extended family members were attending a wedding. Police suspect the deaths were fueled by family discord and have dispatched the bodies for autopsy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
Delhi Police Crack Ghazipur Mystery: Two Arrested over Charred Body
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Strike Major Blow to Smuggling Network
Delhi Police Launches QR Code Initiative for 2025 Election Day Instructions