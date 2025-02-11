Thousands Gather for Sacred Jyothi Darshan at Vadalur's Thai Poosam Festival

Thousands of devotees gathered at Sathya Gnana Sabha, Vadalur, to witness the revered 'Jyothi Darshan' during the Thai Poosam festival on Tuesday. Founded by saint Ramalinga Adigalar, or Vallalar, this significant event for the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam involved unveiling the sacred light by sequentially removing seven colorful screens from the sanctum sanctorum.

The Thai Poosam festival pays homage to Lord Murugan, the deity associated with war, victory, and wisdom. The event, marked by deep devotion and penance, coincides with the full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, set for February 11, 2025, aligning with the Pusam star.

Rooted in Hindu mythology, Thaipusam celebrates Lord Murugan's valiant triumph over the demon Soorapadman, with the aid of the divine Vel, gifted by Goddess Parvati. A festival of spiritual cleansing and penance, devotees seek Murugan's blessings for strength and justice, reinforcing their commitment to righteousness in life's challenges.

