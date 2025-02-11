The Deer Woman of Andaman: Anuradha Rao's Bond with Nature

In the lush landscapes of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Anuradha Rao has become an emblem of compassion and harmony with wildlife. Known as the 'Deer Woman,' she has forged an extraordinary bond with the island's deer population.

Rao, a fourth-generation island resident, established a deep connection with these majestic creatures through years of patience, dedication, and understanding of the island's natural rhythms. Her ancestral roots trace back to ancestors brought to the islands as prisoners before India's independence. From childhood, Anuradha developed a unique relationship with the island's deer, feeding them and deepening her bond.

Her acts of kindness laid the foundation for immense mutual trust between humans and deer. Over two decades, Anuradha's efforts have bridged the gap, allowing the deer to feel safe around humans. Among her cherished companions are two 17-year-old deer, weighing 70 and 75 kgs, highlighting her success in eliminating their fear of humans.

The title 'Deer Woman' reflects Anuradha's earned respect through her actions. In a world where human-animal conflict often makes headlines, her quiet yet powerful connection with the deer's exemplifies the beauty possible when humans and nature successfully coexist.

