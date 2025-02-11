Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP Leaders Commemorate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary. They emphasized his influence on the party's current ideology, particularly Prime Minister Modi's slogan. Pandit Deendayal's legacy as a philosopher and leader continues to inspire the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:34 IST
UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside other senior officials, commemorated the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Lucknow this Tuesday. Adityanath remarked on the nationwide homage to Upadhyay, highlighting his belief that progress should be marked by the well-being of the most marginalized.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, accompanied by other ministers and BJP leaders, joined the tribute, echoing the sentiments of reverence for Upadhyay's contributions. Concurrently, BJP officials convened at the party's headquarters in New Delhi to honor the late leader.

During the event at the BJP headquarters, MP Bansuri Swaraj accentuated the alignment between Upadhyay's principles and the Modi administration's mission, underscoring the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas." The leaders pledged to continue promoting Upadhyay's values, which remain central to the BJP's ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

