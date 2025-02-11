Tata Power-DDL Shines in Global Smart Grid Rankings

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has secured a prestigious spot among the top 10 power utilities globally in the Smart Grid Index 2024.

The evaluation, conducted by Singapore Power Group, reviewed 92 utilities across 36 countries to recognize leading smart grid practices worldwide.

The company scored 83.9 percent, excelling in monitoring and control, green energy, security, and customer empowerment, making it the only Indian discom in the top 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)