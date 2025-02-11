Left Menu

Tata Power-DDL Shines in Global Smart Grid Rankings

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd has been ranked among the top 10 global power utilities in the Smart Grid Index 2024. The company excelled in four key parameters: monitoring and control, green energy, security, and customer empowerment. It is the only Indian discom to achieve this ranking.

Updated: 11-02-2025 15:23 IST
  • India

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has secured a prestigious spot among the top 10 power utilities globally in the Smart Grid Index 2024.

The evaluation, conducted by Singapore Power Group, reviewed 92 utilities across 36 countries to recognize leading smart grid practices worldwide.

The company scored 83.9 percent, excelling in monitoring and control, green energy, security, and customer empowerment, making it the only Indian discom in the top 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

