Maha Kumbh 2025 Draws Unprecedented Global Devotee Influx

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani and other family members, arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The family will make their way to Arail Ghat after reaching the holy city, joining the sea of devotees flooding the event.

Arail Ghat, a serene location in Prayagraj near the Triveni Sangam where the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati Rivers converge, offers spiritual solace and views of the Naini Bridge and surrounding temples. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Vinod Adani, brother of Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, and his wife Ranjanben Vinod Adani also arrived at Ayodhya Airport.

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya continues to welcome a heavy flow of pilgrims, partly due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The religious congregation draws people from across India and the world, marking a return after 144 years with an expected turnout surpassing 500 million by its conclusion on February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)