Maha Kumbh 2025 Draws Unprecedented Global Devotee Influx
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and family, alongside other prominent figures, attend Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a spiritual event drawing millions by Triveni Sangam. The gathering, first in 144 years, expects over 500 million pilgrims, including global participants, highlighting its cultural and religious significance. Event spans till February 26, 2025.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani and other family members, arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The family will make their way to Arail Ghat after reaching the holy city, joining the sea of devotees flooding the event.
Arail Ghat, a serene location in Prayagraj near the Triveni Sangam where the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati Rivers converge, offers spiritual solace and views of the Naini Bridge and surrounding temples. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Vinod Adani, brother of Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, and his wife Ranjanben Vinod Adani also arrived at Ayodhya Airport.
The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya continues to welcome a heavy flow of pilgrims, partly due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The religious congregation draws people from across India and the world, marking a return after 144 years with an expected turnout surpassing 500 million by its conclusion on February 26, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Visit: Devotees' Demise at Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Massive Influx of Devotees in Ayodhya Amid Republic Day Celebrations
Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway Leaves Two Dead, 11 Injured
IHCL Expands Spiritual Circuit with New Taj Hotel in Ayodhya
Justice Demanded in Tragic Ayodhya Incident