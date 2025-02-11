Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025 Draws Unprecedented Global Devotee Influx

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and family, alongside other prominent figures, attend Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a spiritual event drawing millions by Triveni Sangam. The gathering, first in 144 years, expects over 500 million pilgrims, including global participants, highlighting its cultural and religious significance. Event spans till February 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:00 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025 Draws Unprecedented Global Devotee Influx
Mukesh Ambani with son Anant Ambani in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani and other family members, arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The family will make their way to Arail Ghat after reaching the holy city, joining the sea of devotees flooding the event.

Arail Ghat, a serene location in Prayagraj near the Triveni Sangam where the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati Rivers converge, offers spiritual solace and views of the Naini Bridge and surrounding temples. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Vinod Adani, brother of Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, and his wife Ranjanben Vinod Adani also arrived at Ayodhya Airport.

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya continues to welcome a heavy flow of pilgrims, partly due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The religious congregation draws people from across India and the world, marking a return after 144 years with an expected turnout surpassing 500 million by its conclusion on February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025